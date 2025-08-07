Day of Absurd Packaging and Professional Speaker: what else is celebrated today

Today, August 7, marks the Day of Particularly Absurd Packaging and Professional Speaker, reports UNN.

Day of Particularly Absurd Packaging

The Day of Particularly Absurd Packaging, celebrated annually on August 7, is an unusual holiday that sheds light on the often absurd world of product packaging.

While the exact origin of this day remains shrouded in mystery, its purpose is clear: to raise awareness about excessive, complex, or simply absurd packaging practices. This day serves as a platform for consumers to express their dissatisfaction, and for manufacturers to reflect on their packaging choices.

Professional Speaker Day

Professional Speakers Day recognizes their vital role in education, motivation, and leadership worldwide.

This day honors those who stand before audiences to educate, motivate, entertain, and inspire action on various important issues.

The art of public speaking, or oratory, profoundly impacts listeners. It doesn't matter whether the speaker's goal is to educate, persuade, or entertain.

This practice can be traced back to ancient Greece and Rome, where it was an integral part of rhetoric. The Greeks laid the foundations of public speaking. This tradition continued with the Romans and evolved into the diverse world of professional speaking.

The skills and principles of professional speaking were highly valued in ancient Greek society. In those times, citizens had to defend their interests.

Plato's Academy and Aristotle's Lyceum were among the first institutions to teach the principles of public and professional speaking. Aristotle's work "Rhetoric" remains a cornerstone of oratory, influencing speakers for generations.

Assyrian Martyrs' Day

This day commemorates the victims of the Simele massacre, which occurred in August 1933 in Iraq. On that day, thousands of Assyrians were killed by the armed forces of the newly formed Iraqi state.

The date was chosen by the Assyrian Universal Alliance in 1968.

Church holiday

August 7 marks the feast day of Saint Pimen of Pechersk. This famous Christian ascetic lived in the 11th century. From childhood, he suffered from a severe illness – he was paralyzed. Pimen, being a deeply religious person, did not ask God for healing, but on the contrary, prayed for the continuation of his suffering, hoping to gain salvation through them.

After Pimen took monastic vows, he spent more than 20 years in a recumbent state. The people who cared for him often left him without food and water. However, he did not express any dissatisfaction. Once, he prayed for a bedridden man, and he recovered. Pimen made him promise to dedicate his life to caring for the seriously ill. When, after some time, this brother decided to break his word and promise, the illness returned. Pimen healed him again, promising a great reward to those who care for the sick.

Pimen himself became completely healthy three days before his death. He managed to say goodbye to his brothers, receive communion, and bow to Anthony's tomb.

