In the case of Yaryna Aryeva, the daughter of Petro Poroshenko's parliamentary faction , who hit a woman on a pedestrian crossing while under the influence of drugs two years ago, the court has completed the examination of the prosecution's evidence. According to the Law and Business publication, the prosecution will ask the court to sentence her to 6 years in prison with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for 8 years, UNN reports.

"According to the indictment, Aryeva, driving in the extreme left lane of Bandera Avenue in Kyiv in a car Volkswagen Polo, "was distracted from driving the vehicle on the road and, creating a danger to traffic, a threat to the life and health of citizens, without giving priority to the pedestrian, drove onto a pedestrian crossing, where she hit the pedestrian, causing her serious bodily harm.

According to the conclusion of the forensic medical (toxicological) examination, a narcotic substance was found in Aryeva's body - a metabolite of tetrahydrocannabinol," the newspaper said.

Reportedly, Aryeva is currently charged under Part 2 of Article 2861 of the Criminal Code: "driving while intoxicated, which led to serious consequences".

As is well known, the accused's father, Volodymyr Ariev, a member of the Petro Poroshenko faction in the Verkhovna Rada , was once exposed by Polish law enforcement officers while trying to smuggle drugs from the Netherlands. The case was then referred to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

As reported, the two conscripted sons of European Solidarity leader Petro Poroshenko fled Ukraine shortly before the start of the full-scale invasion and have not returned. One of them has been declared wanted.