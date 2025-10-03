Dangerous weather grips the Carpathians: tourists better forget about hiking in the mountains - SES

Dangerous weather conditions are observed in the Carpathians, posing a threat to people's lives and health. SES rescuers urge tourists to refrain from hiking in the mountains in the near future. This was reported on Facebook by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk region, writes UNN.

Details

According to rescuers from Ivano-Frankivsk region, a sharp drop in temperature, intense precipitation, strong gusts of wind, and poor visibility have been recorded in the mountainous area. In such conditions, the risk of getting lost, injured, or hypothermic significantly increases.

Rescuers emphasized that in conditions of worsening weather, even experienced tourists should refuse to go to the highlands, as unpredictable climate changes can create dangerous situations.

It snowed in the resort of Bukovel: video is circulating on social media