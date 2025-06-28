Damaged residential infrastructure: first photos of the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa appeared

On the night of June 28, the Russian army attacked Odesa with attack drones. The enemy struck civilian infrastructure, and, unfortunately, there are damages and casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

Odesa was again attacked by enemy Shaheds. Residential infrastructure was damaged. Emergency and utility services are working to eliminate the consequences - the message says.

He also noted that there are victims - they are being provided with medical care. Psychological assistance is also being provided to people on site.

Recall

On June 27-28, Russian troops attacked Odesa and the district with drones, damaging civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and cars. As a result of the attack, at least three residents of Odesa were injured.