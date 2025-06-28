$41.590.08
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Damaged residential infrastructure: first photos of the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On June 28, the Russian army attacked Odesa with attack UAVs. As a result of the strike on civilian infrastructure, residential buildings were damaged and there are casualties.

Damaged residential infrastructure: first photos of the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa appeared

On the night of June 28, the Russian army attacked Odesa with attack drones. The enemy struck civilian infrastructure, and, unfortunately, there are damages and casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

Odesa was again attacked by enemy Shaheds. Residential infrastructure was damaged. Emergency and utility services are working to eliminate the consequences

- the message says.

He also noted that there are victims - they are being provided with medical care. Psychological assistance is also being provided to people on site.

Recall

On June 27-28, Russian troops attacked Odesa and the district with drones, damaging civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and cars. As a result of the attack, at least three residents of Odesa were injured.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

