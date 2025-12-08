Dam explosion near Pryvillia in Donetsk region: AFU denied involvement and accused Russians of the strike

Fighters of the 30th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozky denied information about their involvement in the undermining of the dam in the area of the settlement of Pryvillia in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the brigade's press center.

Details

On Sunday, December 7, information appeared in the media that the Defense Forces of Ukraine blew up a dam on the Vasiukivka River in the Pryvillia area in order to stop the advance of Russian occupation forces in Donetsk region.

A corresponding video also appeared. Later, the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade stated that this video was published on a Russian Telegram channel, which has no relation to the Ukrainian brigade.

In addition, the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade stated that the Russians attacked the crossing with an aerial bomb on November 27 of this year, which led to the destruction of the dam.

The destruction of critical infrastructure and logistical routes is another criminal method of the enemy aimed at worsening the humanitarian situation in the region - noted in the brigade.

The unit's fighters urged citizens to be critical of information disseminated online and to carefully check sources.

Recall

On Sunday, December 7, Russian occupiers struck the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv region. Traffic on the dam's roadway has been stopped.

The 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the undermining of this dam will not have a critical impact on the front line.