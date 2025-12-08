$42.060.13
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 3754 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 6990 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 8676 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 14723 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 10314 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 11228 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 11740 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 10040 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 23709 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Publications
Exclusives
Dam explosion near Pryvillia in Donetsk region: AFU denied involvement and accused Russians of the strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied involvement in the dam explosion in the Pryvillia area of Donetsk region. They stated that the video was published on a Russian Telegram channel, and the dam was destroyed by a Russian aerial bomb on November 27.

Dam explosion near Pryvillia in Donetsk region: AFU denied involvement and accused Russians of the strike

Fighters of the 30th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozky denied information about their involvement in the undermining of the dam in the area of the settlement of Pryvillia in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the brigade's press center.

Details

On Sunday, December 7, information appeared in the media that the Defense Forces of Ukraine blew up a dam on the Vasiukivka River in the Pryvillia area in order to stop the advance of Russian occupation forces in Donetsk region.

A corresponding video also appeared. Later, the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade stated that this video was published on a Russian Telegram channel, which has no relation to the Ukrainian brigade.

In addition, the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade stated that the Russians attacked the crossing with an aerial bomb on November 27 of this year, which led to the destruction of the dam.

The destruction of critical infrastructure and logistical routes is another criminal method of the enemy aimed at worsening the humanitarian situation in the region

- noted in the brigade.

The unit's fighters urged citizens to be critical of information disseminated online and to carefully check sources.

Recall

On Sunday, December 7, Russian occupiers struck the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv region. Traffic on the dam's roadway has been stopped.

The 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the undermining of this dam will not have a critical impact on the front line.

