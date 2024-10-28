DAF truck crashes into a minibus on the highway: a child is in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
A DAF truck collided with a parked Mercedes Sprinter on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway. A 5-year-old passenger of the minibus was injured in the accident and taken to hospital.
A DAF truck collided with a parked Mercedes Sprinter on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, injuring a young child, the boy was taken to hospital, the Poltava regional police reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
The accident occurred on October 27 at about 15:40 near the city of Pyriatyn, Poltava region.
According to preliminary information from the investigation, a DAF truck driven by a driver born in 1991 collided with a Mercedes Sprinter minibus standing on the side of the road.
As a result of the accident, a passenger of a Mercedes made in 2018 was injured. The young boy was taken to the hospital.
The data was entered into the URPI under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules, which caused the victim a medium grave bodily injury) CCU.
