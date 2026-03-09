Czech government rejected amendment to ban mobile phones in schools

Today, the Czech government made a negative decision regarding the bill to ban or restrict the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices in schools. The proposal was put forward by opposition deputies from the Christian Democratic Party (KDU-ČSL), UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

Czech Minister of Education Robert Plaga (from the ANO party) stated at a press conference after the cabinet meeting that school principals already have the opportunity to regulate the use of mobile phones during breaks based on internal regulations. According to him, the opposition bill also had many shortcomings.

"If you restrict the use of mobile phones during breaks, you must offer children an active program for this time," Plaga reminded.

He added that prevention and explanation are necessary not only for children but also for parents: why restrictions are introduced and why technology should be used in education as a tool of the modern world, but at the same time disconnect from it during breaks.

According to the minister, everything, including the negative consequences of using digital technologies, is already outlined in the relevant methodology.

