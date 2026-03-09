$43.730.0850.540.36
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 16894 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 24620 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 16891 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 38483 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29937 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 46667 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65307 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 109332 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 56302 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Truth Social

Czech government rejected amendment to ban mobile phones in schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1932 views

The Czech government did not support the bill to restrict gadgets in schools. Principals can already independently regulate the use of phones by students.

Czech government rejected amendment to ban mobile phones in schools

Today, the Czech government made a negative decision regarding the bill to ban or restrict the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices in schools. The proposal was put forward by opposition deputies from the Christian Democratic Party (KDU-ČSL), UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

Czech Minister of Education Robert Plaga (from the ANO party) stated at a press conference after the cabinet meeting that school principals already have the opportunity to regulate the use of mobile phones during breaks based on internal regulations. According to him, the opposition bill also had many shortcomings.

"If you restrict the use of mobile phones during breaks, you must offer children an active program for this time," Plaga reminded.

He added that prevention and explanation are necessary not only for children but also for parents: why restrictions are introduced and why technology should be used in education as a tool of the modern world, but at the same time disconnect from it during breaks.

According to the minister, everything, including the negative consequences of using digital technologies, is already outlined in the relevant methodology.

Czech Prime Minister supports ban on social media for children under 1508.02.26, 22:28 • 5089 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
Czech Republic