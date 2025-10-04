Czech Elections: Voting Concludes, Vote Count Begins

Elections for a new composition of the Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of the parliament have concluded in the Czech Republic, and the counting of voters' ballots has begun. This was reported by Deník N, writes UNN.

Details

The elections, which, according to current practice, lasted two days, were marked, according to the agency, by increased voter turnout. According to preliminary data, turnout significantly exceeded the 50% mark. In some polling stations, it was already over 60% at 11:00 (local time).

Preliminary voting results are expected on the evening of October 4. The State Election Commission, according to the agency, should officially confirm them on October 6.

Recall

On October 3-4, elections were held in the Czech Republic, where the populist ANO party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is leading the polls. However, the formation of the government remains uncertain due to several small parties approaching the 5% threshold.