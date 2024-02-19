Cyberpolice warns of a new SMS-phishing scam involving parcel delivery

Cyberpolice warns of a new type of fraud through fake SMS about parcels. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Cyberpolice informs about a new type of fraud, where attackers send fake SMS messages about receiving parcels from a well-known postal service. These messages contain phishing links that lead to resources controlled by fraudsters.

Attention! In order to protect against possible loss of own money, the cyber police recommends following the following tips:

1. Do not click on questionable hyperlinks.

2. Receive parcel information only on the official website of the postal service or in the app.

3. Check the site URL for correctness before entering sensitive data.

4. Get a separate Internet card for online shopping and transfer only the amount you need to it.

5. Pay money after receiving the goods to minimize the risk of losing money.

6. Do not share verification codes from SMS messages or apps with unauthorized persons.

Add

In case of disclosure of payment information, immediately contact the bank and block the card.