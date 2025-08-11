In July 2025, the number of goods movements under the common transit procedure (T1) in Ukraine reached a record 8,000 declarations – the highest indicator since the start of using the NCTS system. This success reflects the growing efficiency of Ukrainian customs, the digitalization of processes, and strong partnership with business. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

July 2025 became a new milestone for the Ukrainian customs system – for the first time, the number of declarations processed by customs authorities under the common transit procedure (T1) exceeded 8,000. This is an absolute record since the introduction of the NCTS (New Computerized Transit System) in Ukraine, which has been in operation since October 1, 2022.

In total, during this period, Ukrainian customs has already processed over 208,000 T1 transit declarations, which indicates stable growth and strengthening of business trust in the national customs service.

Such a result became possible due to comprehensive digitalization of processes, active cooperation of customs with entrepreneurs as equal partners, as well as the continued integration of Ukraine into the European customs community.

Experts note that "customs visa-free regime" not only simplifies logistics but also increases the transparency and security of international trade operations, which is especially important in the face of modern challenges. This success is a clear confirmation that Ukrainian customs is moving in the right direction, supporting the development of the economy and international trade.

Recall

President Zelensky stated that Ukraine and Moldova should move forward in the negotiation process regarding EU accession. He emphasized that Ukraine has done everything to open the first cluster of negotiations, and artificial pauses will only harm Europe.