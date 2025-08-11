"Customs visa-free regime" breaks records: in July 2025, Ukraine recorded over 8,000 transit declarations

$41.390.07
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
02:46 PM • 7358 views
12:35 PM • 44027 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
12:35 PM • 44027 views
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 66932 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
10:23 AM • 66932 views
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 47861 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
09:52 AM • 47861 views
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 107703 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
August 11, 07:41 AM • 107703 views
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 116832 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
August 11, 06:00 AM • 116832 views
August 11, 05:15 AM • 101003 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 71102 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 119885 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 02:11 PM • 119885 views
August 9, 01:49 PM • 210148 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
August 9, 01:49 PM • 210148 views
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT
August 11, 06:46 AM • 98108 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine
August 11, 08:11 AM • 38892 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
10:29 AM • 57463 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska
10:29 AM • 40579 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
10:52 AM • 47609 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
02:46 PM • 7266 views
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7266 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
12:35 PM • 43963 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
10:52 AM • 48208 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
10:29 AM • 58072 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
10:23 AM • 66887 views
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 66887 views
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
12:35 PM • 44028 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
August 9, 03:20 PM • 95395 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
August 9, 01:49 PM • 210148 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
August 8, 11:15 AM • 359042 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
August 7, 11:02 AM • 261461 views
"Customs visa-free regime" breaks records: in July 2025, Ukraine recorded over 8,000 transit declarations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1350 views

In July 2025, the number of T1 transit declarations in Ukraine reached 8,000, which is an absolute record since the introduction of the NCTS system. In total, over 208,000 declarations have been processed, indicating growing business confidence and the effectiveness of process digitalization.

"Customs visa-free regime" breaks records: in July 2025, Ukraine recorded over 8,000 transit declarations

In July 2025, the number of goods movements under the common transit procedure (T1) in Ukraine reached a record 8,000 declarations – the highest indicator since the start of using the NCTS system. This success reflects the growing efficiency of Ukrainian customs, the digitalization of processes, and strong partnership with business. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

July 2025 became a new milestone for the Ukrainian customs system – for the first time, the number of declarations processed by customs authorities under the common transit procedure (T1) exceeded 8,000. This is an absolute record since the introduction of the NCTS (New Computerized Transit System) in Ukraine, which has been in operation since October 1, 2022.

In total, during this period, Ukrainian customs has already processed over 208,000 T1 transit declarations, which indicates stable growth and strengthening of business trust in the national customs service.

Such a result became possible due to comprehensive digitalization of processes, active cooperation of customs with entrepreneurs as equal partners, as well as the continued integration of Ukraine into the European customs community.

Experts note that "customs visa-free regime" not only simplifies logistics but also increases the transparency and security of international trade operations, which is especially important in the face of modern challenges. This success is a clear confirmation that Ukrainian customs is moving in the right direction, supporting the development of the economy and international trade.

Recall

President Zelensky stated that Ukraine and Moldova should move forward in the negotiation process regarding EU accession. He emphasized that Ukraine has done everything to open the first cluster of negotiations, and artificial pauses will only harm Europe.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
State Customs Service of Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova