Customs control at the Kosyno checkpoint on the border with Hungary will be suspended: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
On March 18, from 12:00 to 16:00, traffic and people will not be allowed through the "Kosyno" checkpoint. The reason is the connection of an uninterruptible power supply system.
On Tuesday, March 18, customs control at the "Kosino - Barabash" checkpoint near the border with Hungary will be suspended for several hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
