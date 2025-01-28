ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Currently, there are no grounds to impose personal sanctions on Portnov: Shmyhal responds to petition

Currently, there are no grounds to impose personal sanctions on Portnov: Shmyhal responds to petition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24257 views

The Prime Minister said there were no grounds for sanctions against Portnov, despite the petition. Law enforcement agencies did not provide evidence for restrictive measures against the former Yanukovych-era deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that there are currently no grounds for imposing personal sanctions on the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration under Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov. This is stated in the response to the petition No. 41/007617-24ep, UNN reports .

Details

After reviewing the said order, the Ministry of Economy concluded that the petition does not contain any circumstances that may be considered as grounds for imposing sanctions under the law. At the same time, the decision of the United States of America to impose sanctions is not a statutory basis for imposing sanctions

- is said in response to the petition. 

The petition requested that the National Security and Defense Council consider proposals to impose personal sanctions on Andriy Portnov, the head of the Main Department for the Judiciary of the President Viktor Yanukovych Administration and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine from 2010 to 2014. The petition noted that in 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on Portnov for “taking measures to control the Ukrainian judicial system, influencing relevant legislation, trying to put loyal officials in senior judicial positions, and buying court decisions.

In mid-2019, Portnov conspired with a high-ranking Ukrainian government official to shape the country's highest legal institutions in his favor and influence the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. In addition, Portnov was involved in an attempt to influence the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

- the petition reads. 

In his response, Shmyhal also noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the BES, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the Security Service of Ukraine informed the Ministry of Economy that there is currently no information on the existence of grounds for applying special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the individual named in the petition.

In addition, the petition also does not contain information indicating Portnov's terrorist activities.

Addendum Addendum

Andriy Portnov is a Ukrainian pro-Russian politician and lawyer. During the Euromaidan, he was involved in the adoption of the “January 16 laws”. Immediately after Euromaidan, in the 20s of February 2014, he left Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he was under European Union sanctions. He lived in Russia, then moved to Austria and practiced law. On May 19, 2019, he returned to Ukraine. On January 15, 2020, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv issued a decision recognizing that Andriy Portnov had been living in Ukraine for the last 5 years.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decreeimposing sanctions against propagandists and persons assisting Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

