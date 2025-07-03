Currency exchange rates for July 3: how much do the dollar and euro cost?

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate for today. The dollar remained unchanged at 41.81 UAH/USD, while the euro lost 27 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.81 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 49.13 UAH/EUR. The official zloty exchange rate is 11.56 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.07-41.52 UAH, the euro at 49.70-49.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.80-11.20;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.70 UAH, the euro at 49.35-49.55 UAH, and the zloty at 11.54-11.65;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.72-41.76 UAH/USD and 49.06-49.10 UAH/EUR, respectively.

On July 2, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.81 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopecks. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 49.40 UAH/EUR.