Currency exchange rates for July 3: how much do the dollar and euro cost?
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate: the dollar remained at UAH 41.81, the euro lost 27 kopecks, settling at UAH 49.13. Different exchange rates for the dollar, euro, and zloty are observed in banks, exchange offices, and on the interbank market.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate for today. The dollar remained unchanged at 41.81 UAH/USD, while the euro lost 27 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.81 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 49.13 UAH/EUR. The official zloty exchange rate is 11.56 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.07-41.52 UAH, the euro at 49.70-49.00 UAH, and the zloty at 11.80-11.20;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.70 UAH, the euro at 49.35-49.55 UAH, and the zloty at 11.54-11.65;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.72-41.76 UAH/USD and 49.06-49.10 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Addition
On July 2, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.81 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopecks. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 49.40 UAH/EUR.