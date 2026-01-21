Currency exchange rates for January 21: Euro reached a new historical high

As of Wednesday, January 21, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.25 hryvnias per US dollar. On Tuesday, the official exchange rate was 43.27 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.72. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2522 UAH (-2 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.7219 UAH (+42 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.9932 UAH (+9 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.10-43.55 UAH, the euro at 50.25-50.85 UAH, and the zloty at 11.70-12.30 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.24-43.29 UAH/dollar and 50.71-50.76 UAH/euro.

Recall

Ukrainians spent 11.3 billion UAH under the "Winter Support" program, mainly on utilities, food, medicines, and donations. 17.8 million citizens received 1000 UAH each, of which 3.5 million were children.

Billionaires' wealth surged to a record $18.3 trillion - Oxfam