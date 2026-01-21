$43.180.08
January 20, 08:12 PM • 15011 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 30493 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 27037 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 42546 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 30237 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 42319 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 24429 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29005 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26501 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 26893 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Currency exchange rates for January 21: Euro reached a new historical high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The NBU set the official exchange rate of the dollar for January 21 at 43.25 hryvnias. The euro exchange rate is 50.72 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.99 hryvnias.

Currency exchange rates for January 21: Euro reached a new historical high

As of Wednesday, January 21, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.25 hryvnias per US dollar. On Tuesday, the official exchange rate was 43.27 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.72. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2522 UAH (-2 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.7219 UAH (+42 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.9932 UAH (+9 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.10-43.55 UAH, the euro at 50.25-50.85 UAH, and the zloty at 11.70-12.30 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.24-43.29 UAH/dollar and 50.71-50.76 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukrainians spent 11.3 billion UAH under the "Winter Support" program, mainly on utilities, food, medicines, and donations. 17.8 million citizens received 1000 UAH each, of which 3.5 million were children.

      Billionaires' wealth surged to a record $18.3 trillion - Oxfam19.01.26, 08:50 • 4410 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

