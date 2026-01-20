Currency exchange rates for January 20: dollar and euro simultaneously depreciate against hryvnia

$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM • 14310 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 29886 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 26322 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 28151 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 25832 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 28619 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 17616 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 41947 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 39671 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18915 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Kyiv is expanding its distributed generation network and attracting reserves, but emergency blackouts will not be canceled - Shmyhal
List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - Bloomberg
Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and police
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in Kostiantynivka
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capital
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 41947 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
Currency exchange rates for January 20: dollar and euro simultaneously depreciate against hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar for January 20 at 43.27 hryvnias, which is 14 kopecks less than on Monday. The euro exchange rate is 50.30 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.90 hryvnias.

Currency exchange rates for January 20: dollar and euro simultaneously depreciate against hryvnia

As of Tuesday, January 20, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.27 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 43.41 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.30. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2678 UAH (-14 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.3031 UAH (-14 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.9031 UAH (-3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.15-43.75 UAH, the euro at 50.17-50.75 UAH, the zloty at 11.70-12.30 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.28-43.31 UAH/dollar and 50.39-50.41 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukrainians spent 11.3 billion UAH under the "Winter Support" program, mainly on utilities, food, medicines, and donations. 17.8 million citizens received 1000 UAH each, of which 3.5 million were children.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

