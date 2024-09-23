Currency exchange rates as of September 23: the dollar and the euro fell in value

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3481 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.34 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 46.14 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

- A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.70 and sold for UAH 41.26 at a bank

- Euros can be bought for UAH 46.60 and sold for UAH 46.00 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.66-41.74, and the euro at UAH 46.50-46.65.

- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.3 - 41.32 UAH/USD for the dollar and 46.07-46.08 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces a €35 billion loan to Ukraine, about $39 billion, secured by frozen Russian assets.