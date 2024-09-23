Currency exchange rates as of September 23: the dollar and the euro fell in value
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3481 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks. In banks and exchange offices, the dollar and euro also fell in price compared to the previous day.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3481 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.34 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 46.14 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.70 and sold for UAH 41.26 at a bank
- Euros can be bought for UAH 46.60 and sold for UAH 46.00 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.66-41.74, and the euro at UAH 46.50-46.65.
- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.3 - 41.32 UAH/USD for the dollar and 46.07-46.08 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
