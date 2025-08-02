Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 31 1 August 2025

$41.710.05
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 60209 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 67055 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 43008 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 57104 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 118536 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM • 65398 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154041 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 150800 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131260 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 71641 views
Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - PutinAugust 1, 11:58 AM • 31185 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 49399 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 51664 views
Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"05:36 PM • 19743 views
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai09:08 PM • 128 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 49484 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 72991 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 150867 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 186681 views
Truth Social
Shahed-136
The Guardian
An-178
Mi-24

Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 31 1 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's representative to the UN, stated that Russian troops hit military targets in Kyiv on the night of July 31. He cynically accused Ukraine of deploying air defense systems in residential areas, while President Zelenskyy visited the destroyed building where 31 people died.

Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 31

Acting Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, cynically stated that Russian troops struck military targets, not civilian buildings, on the night of July 31, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of July 31, the Russian Armed Forces, fulfilling tasks for the "demilitarization" of Ukraine, indeed launched strikes with high-precision long-range weapons, as well as long-range UAVs of this country, including a military airfield, ammunition depots, and components for UAV production. All military targets were hit," Polyansky said.

He cynically added that all military targets in Kyiv were hit, while "Ukraine placed air defense in residential areas," and the Russian army "acted within the UN Charter."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the destroyed entrance of a nine-story building in Kyiv. He assured that the state would provide assistance and support to all victims of the Russian strike, which resulted in the death of 31 people and the injury of 179.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv