Acting Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, cynically stated that Russian troops struck military targets, not civilian buildings, on the night of July 31, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of July 31, the Russian Armed Forces, fulfilling tasks for the "demilitarization" of Ukraine, indeed launched strikes with high-precision long-range weapons, as well as long-range UAVs of this country, including a military airfield, ammunition depots, and components for UAV production. All military targets were hit," Polyansky said.

He cynically added that all military targets in Kyiv were hit, while "Ukraine placed air defense in residential areas," and the Russian army "acted within the UN Charter."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the destroyed entrance of a nine-story building in Kyiv. He assured that the state would provide assistance and support to all victims of the Russian strike, which resulted in the death of 31 people and the injury of 179.