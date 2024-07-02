Currency exchange rates as of July 2: the dollar and the euro rose in value
Kyiv • UNN
On July 2, the National Bank of Ukraine devalued the hryvnia against the US dollar and the euro, setting the official exchange rates at 40.6413 UAH/USD and 43.68 UAH/€.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.6413 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 19 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 40.64 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.68 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.85 and sold for UAH 40.40 in banks.
- Euros can be bought for UAH 44.00 and sold for UAH 43.40 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.77-40.85, and the euro at UAH 43.90-44.05.
- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 40.68-40.7 for the dollar and UAH 43.74-43.76 for the euro, respectively.
Recall
Kyiv has one month to agree with international creditors on debt restructuring and avoid a default in the country.