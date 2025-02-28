Currency exchange rates as of February 28: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5140 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 12 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.51 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.49 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:05 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.90 and sold for UAH 41.40 in banks;

Euros can be bought for UAH 43.95 and sold for UAH 43.42 in banks;

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.60, and the euro at UAH 43.45-43.70;

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.49- 41.52 for the dollar and UAH 43.24-43.25 for the euro, respectively.



