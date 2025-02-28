Currency exchange rates as of February 28: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 5872 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 20635 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 16214 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 103222 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 84922 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110857 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116196 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144684 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115056 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168378 views

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 81494 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 36879 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 63710 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101042 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 25232 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 20278 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 103181 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144659 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135760 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168354 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 7936 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130619 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132620 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161302 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140814 views
Currency exchange rates as of February 28: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9691 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 12 kopecks to 41.51 UAH/USD. The euro is set at 43.49 UAH, and the dollar is trading at 41.49-41.52 UAH on the interbank market.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5140 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 12 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.51 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.49 UAH/euro.   

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:05 am:

  • The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.90 and sold for UAH 41.40 in banks;
  • Euros can be bought for UAH 43.95 and sold for UAH 43.42 in banks;
  • In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.60, and the euro at UAH 43.45-43.70;
  • On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.49- 41.52 for the dollar and UAH 43.24-43.25 for the euro, respectively.

Revolut entered the Ukrainian market without a NBU license: what it means for customers27.02.25, 12:18 • 23668 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

