Revolut entered the Ukrainian market without a NBU license: what it means for customers

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 45066 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88293 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114895 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106958 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149920 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120263 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135969 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134005 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25977 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34941 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119713 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 48223 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119713 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149920 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193180 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193532 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123717 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125869 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155567 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136002 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143456 views
Revolut entered the Ukrainian market without a NBU license: what it means for customers

Revolut entered the Ukrainian market without a NBU license: what it means for customers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21683 views

Lithuanian Revolut Bank UAB started operating in Ukraine without obtaining the necessary permits from the NBU. The regulator emphasizes that the company must obtain a banking license, and Ukrainian consumer protection legislation does not apply to its customers.

The NBU commented on Revolut's entry into the Ukrainian banking market: no permits are required.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the NBU press service.

The National Bank of Ukraine has responded to the announcement of Lithuanian Revolut Bank UAB to enter the Ukrainian banking market by analyzing the activities of the fintech company.

The NBU emphasizes that it must obtain a banking license in Ukraine

Revolut Bank UAB is a foreign bank registered in Lithuania that provides financial services under a license that allows it to operate in the European Union.

According to the Law of Ukraine “On Banks and Banking Activities”, the only permissible forms of banking activities in Ukraine are the establishment of a branch of a foreign bank or obtaining a banking license in Ukraine. Either of these forms requires a permit from the National Bank of Ukraine.

The NBU noted the need for a comprehensive assessment of the business reputation of Revolut's founder, his financial condition, and the proposed business model.

As of today, Revolut Bank UAB has not received any licenses or permits from the National Bank of Ukraine, has not submitted relevant applications and is not undergoing the licensing procedure

 ,” the financial regulator emphasized.

Important

The NBU noted that the norms of the legislation on the protection of financial services consumers and the deposit guarantee system currently do not apply to Revolut customers.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine has approved amendments to the procedure for issuing licenses to legal entities to provide collection services to banks. 

NBU reveals conditions for lifting the 150 thousand limit on card transfers13.02.25, 18:08 • 39598 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

