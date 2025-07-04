Currency exchange rate on July 4: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7239/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.72/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 49.17/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.57/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.99-41.45, the euro at UAH 49.57-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.80-11.25;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.75, the euro at UAH 49.35-49.58, the zloty at UAH 11.54-11.67;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.75-41.78/USD and UAH 49.16-49.18/EUR, respectively.

Communal Services After the War: IMF Insists on Tariff Hike

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the Budget Declaration for 2026-2028, which determined what the living wage, minimum wage, and exchange rates will be over the next three years.