Currency exchange rate for October 21: the euro is falling in value
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2308 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck. The euro exchange rate to the hryvnia was set at 44.72 UAH/euro.
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.23 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 44.72 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.00 at a bank
- Euros can be bought for 45.20 UAH and sold for 44.50 UAH in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.45-41.50, and the euro at UAH 45.20-45.35.
- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.21 - 41.24 UAH/USD for the dollar and 44.75-44.77 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
The IMF Executive Board has approved the fifth review of the EFF program, which will allow Ukraine to receive a new tranche of about $1.1 billion soon.