Currency exchange rate for February 7: the dollar fell to the lowest level in two months
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4897 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks. The euro is set at 42.97 UAH/euro, and the dollar is trading at 41.44-41.47 UAH on the interbank market.
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.48 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 42.97 UAH/euro. According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.95 and sold for UAH 41.45 in banks.
- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.65 and sold for UAH 43.10 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.750-41.55, and the euro at UAH 43.25-43.45.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.44 - 41.47 for the dollar and UAH 42.95-42.97 for the euro, respectively.
Ukraine's public and guaranteed debt has reached USD 166.1 billion. At the same time, Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of the expected GDP in 2024.