Currency exchange rate for February 7: the dollar fell to the lowest level in two months

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4897 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.48 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 42.97 UAH/euro. According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.95 and sold for UAH 41.45 in banks.

Euros can be bought for UAH 43.65 and sold for UAH 43.10 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.750-41.55, and the euro at UAH 43.25-43.45.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.44 - 41.47 for the dollar and UAH 42.95-42.97 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

Ukraine's public and guaranteed debt has reached USD 166.1 billion. At the same time, Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of the expected GDP in 2024.