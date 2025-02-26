Currency exchange rate for February 26: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7358/USD. , which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.73 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.78 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 8:45 a.m:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.00 and sold for UAH 41.45 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 44.07 and sold at UAH 43.78 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.66-41.75, and the euro at UAH 43.85-44.00.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.73-41.76 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.83-43.85 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

