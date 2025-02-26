Currency exchange rate for February 26: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7358 UAH/USD, which is 3 kopecks stronger. In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.66-41.75, the euro at UAH 43.85-44.00.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7358/USD. , which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.73 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.78 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 8:45 a.m:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.00 and sold for UAH 41.45 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 44.07 and sold at UAH 43.78 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.66-41.75, and the euro at UAH 43.85-44.00.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.73-41.76 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.83-43.85 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
