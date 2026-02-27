Curfew extended in a number of communities in Donetsk region from February 27

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, signed an order according to which, starting from February 27, the curfew will be extended in all settlements of the Siversk, Soledar, Toretsk, Zvanivka, Andriivka, Lyman, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Druzhkivka, Pokrovsk, Hrodivka, Udachne, Myrnohrad, and Shakhove communities. This was reported by UNN with reference to Filashkin's Telegram.

Details

From now on, the curfew will last from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM. It will also be extended in certain settlements:

in Sviatohirsk community: Sviatohirsk, Sydorove, Tetianivka, Pryshyb, Bohorodychne, and Maiaky;

in Mykolaivka community: Mykolaivka, Malynivka, Nykonorivka, Orykhuvatka, Yurkivka, Pershomariivka, Tykhonivka, Vasiutynske, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Starodubivka, Pyskunivka, Raihorodok, Donetske;

in Dobropillia community: Dobropillia, Bilytske, Vodianske, Svitle, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Shevchenko, Hannivka, Stepy, Rubizhne, Sviatohorivka.

In the rest of the region, the curfew will last from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa stated that Russia aims to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast and advance into Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropropetrovsk Oblasts by the end of March - beginning of April.