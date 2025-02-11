ukenru
Criteria for a risky taxpayer and how to get out of “risks”: Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko provided a detailed explanation

Criteria for a risky taxpayer and how to get out of “risks”: Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko provided a detailed explanation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27285 views

The State Tax Service has created a video instruction on the criteria for riskiness of taxpayers and actions to be taken when they are included in the list of risky taxpayers. The service is also opening consulting centers in the regions to help businesses.

The State Tax Service of Ukraine has created a video instruction that explains the criteria for the riskiness of a taxpayer and tells about further actions in case of inclusion in the list of risky ones. The head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, wrote about this on his Facebook page , UNN reports .   

Kravchenko pointed out that the State Tax Service of Ukraine is currently organizing consulting centers in each region so that businesses can get professional support in unblocking tax invoices and removing them from the list of risky taxpayers.

These issues are among the most pressing for entrepreneurs, as it is often difficult to understand the reasons for blocking and further actions on their own

- The head of the State Border Guard Service said. 

According to Kravchenko, effective communication and structural resolution of problematic issues have contributed to a significant reduction in the number of blocked invoices since the beginning of the year. In addition, 5.7 thousand business entities have been removed from the list of risky ones.

Video instruction from the State Border Guard Service on:

  • criteria of the taxpayer's riskiness;
    • actions in case of inclusion in the list of risky ones.

      Recall 

      To simplify the work of businesses, the State Tax Service of Ukraine has created a video guide that explains step-by-step the process of processing tax invoices and adjustment calculations in the Risk Assessment Criteria Monitoring System.

      Tatiana Kraevskaya

      Tatiana Kraevskaya

      SocietyEconomy
      ukraineUkraine
      facebookFacebook

      Contact us about advertising