Criminal proceedings initiated against HCJ officials for possible fraud during judicial selection - MP Vlasenko

According to the statement of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, headed by People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko, criminal proceedings have been initiated against officials of the High Qualification Commission of Judges. He reported this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

"Based on the statement of our TIC, information about a crime committed by officials of the HQCJ during the organization and conduct of the competition for vacant positions of judges of appellate courts was entered into the ERDR," Vlasenko wrote.

He also published a video, which he called "epic," where the head of the HQCJ, Andriy Pasichnyk, could not explain how he managed to check 210 practical tasks of judicial candidates while undergoing treatment at Feofaniya Hospital.

It was also difficult for Pasichnyk to answer why the highest scores were received by relatives of the HQCJ, current members of the HCJ, and Pasichnyk's personal assistant Ruslan Raimov. The TIC noted that the work was checked not in the HQCJ system, but manually – Pasichnyk himself explained that a certain man, whose name he could not disclose, handed him the work, and he allegedly burned the work after checking it.

Based on the information disclosed at the TIC, the members of the Temporary Investigative Commission unanimously concluded that the circumstances established during the interrogation may indicate a violation of anti-corruption legislation, as well as other norms regulating the procedure for selecting judges.