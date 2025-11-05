Criminal proceedings initiated against HCJ officials for possible fraud during judicial selection - MP Vlasenko

ukenru
08:12 AM • 608 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 2936 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 23215 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 25974 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 51533 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 39768 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38323 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35412 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51706 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46583 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Electricity outage schedules
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 15977 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of PutinNovember 5, 01:11 AM • 20437 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 16175 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member states03:38 AM • 5620 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power04:50 AM • 4956 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51703 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 47670 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46580 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 65419 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 63593 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 26597 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 40577 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 43485 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 38705 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 42551 views
Criminal proceedings initiated against HCJ officials for possible fraud during judicial selection - MP Vlasenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against officials of the High Qualification Commission of Judges following a statement by the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada. The head of the HCJ, Andriy Pasichnyk, could not explain the circumstances of the candidates' work review while undergoing treatment, nor the high scores of his relatives and assistant.

Criminal proceedings initiated against HCJ officials for possible fraud during judicial selection - MP Vlasenko

According to the statement of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, headed by People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko, criminal proceedings have been initiated against officials of the High Qualification Commission of Judges. He reported this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

"Based on the statement of our TIC, information about a crime committed by officials of the HQCJ during the organization and conduct of the competition for vacant positions of judges of appellate courts was entered into the ERDR," Vlasenko wrote.

He also published a video, which he called "epic," where the head of the HQCJ, Andriy Pasichnyk, could not explain how he managed to check 210 practical tasks of judicial candidates while undergoing treatment at Feofaniya Hospital.

It was also difficult for Pasichnyk to answer why the highest scores were received by relatives of the HQCJ, current members of the HCJ, and Pasichnyk's personal assistant Ruslan Raimov. The TIC noted that the work was checked not in the HQCJ system, but manually – Pasichnyk himself explained that a certain man, whose name he could not disclose, handed him the work, and he allegedly burned the work after checking it.

Based on the information disclosed at the TIC, the members of the Temporary Investigative Commission unanimously concluded that the circumstances established during the interrogation may indicate a violation of anti-corruption legislation, as well as other norms regulating the procedure for selecting judges.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Verkhovna Rada