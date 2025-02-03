Crimean woman Lera Dzhemilova disappeared after her arrest by the FSB: nothing has been known about her for more than 8 months

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 27514 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67846 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102922 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106283 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124349 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102451 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103560 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106867 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103438 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93893 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112866 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107314 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 27440 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130129 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162985 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153058 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1384 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8681 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107314 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112866 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138694 views
Crimean woman Lera Dzhemilova disappeared after her arrest by the FSB: nothing has been known about her for more than 8 months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31515 views

Lera Dzhemilova, 28, disappeared in occupied Crimea after a 15-day arrest in May 2024. For more than 8 months now, her family has no information about her whereabouts, and the FSB denies opening criminal cases.

Russian security forces have been detaining 28-year-old Crimean woman Lera Dzhemilova for more than 8 months, there is no information about her.

This was reported by Krym.Realii with reference to her mother.

In May 2024, a search took place in the village of Krymka, Dzhankoy district, after which Dzhemilova was taken to a magistrate court and arrested for 15 days for refusing to undergo a medical examination for drug use

- the message says. 

Later, the FSB officers summoned Lera Dzhemilova's sister for a conversation and informed her that her relatives did not need to meet her after the arrest, as she would be transferred to the FSB immediately.

Since then, there has been no news of her whereabouts or legal status. At the same time, the occupation department of the FSB in Crimea claims that no criminal cases have been initiated or investigated against Dzhemilova.

The Crimean prosecutor's office also sees no grounds to intervene or consider this case.

Previously

The Crimean Tatar Resource Center reported that in 2024, 61 searches took place in occupied Crimea, of which 35 were conducted in the homes of Crimean Tatars.

Recall

Russia does not recognize the detention of 24 Ukrainians taken from southern Ukraine to Crimean detention centers. In total, in 2024, at least 250 Ukrainian citizens are imprisoned for political persecution. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
krymCrimea

