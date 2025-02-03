Crimean woman Lera Dzhemilova disappeared after her arrest by the FSB: nothing has been known about her for more than 8 months

Russian security forces have been detaining 28-year-old Crimean woman Lera Dzhemilova for more than 8 months, there is no information about her.

This was reported by Krym.Realii with reference to her mother.

In May 2024, a search took place in the village of Krymka, Dzhankoy district, after which Dzhemilova was taken to a magistrate court and arrested for 15 days for refusing to undergo a medical examination for drug use - the message says.

Later, the FSB officers summoned Lera Dzhemilova's sister for a conversation and informed her that her relatives did not need to meet her after the arrest, as she would be transferred to the FSB immediately.

Since then, there has been no news of her whereabouts or legal status. At the same time, the occupation department of the FSB in Crimea claims that no criminal cases have been initiated or investigated against Dzhemilova.

The Crimean prosecutor's office also sees no grounds to intervene or consider this case.

Previously

The Crimean Tatar Resource Center reported that in 2024, 61 searches took place in occupied Crimea, of which 35 were conducted in the homes of Crimean Tatars.

Recall

Russia does not recognize the detention of 24 Ukrainians taken from southern Ukraine to Crimean detention centers. In total, in 2024, at least 250 Ukrainian citizens are imprisoned for political persecution.