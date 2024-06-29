Crimean Tatar language is now available in Google Translate - MFA
Google Translate has added the Crimean Tatar language to the list of languages available for translation, which is an important step to preserve the language, which is now under threat. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this feature will allow millions of people around the world to learn and use the Crimean Tatar language, as well as make the culture of the indigenous people of Ukraine more accessible.
Earlier, Google announced the largest expansion of its translator: 110 new languages, including Crimean Tatar, will be added.