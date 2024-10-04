Covid-19 may cause brain aging to accelerate by 20 years - study finds

A study by British scientists has shown that Covid-19 can significantly accelerate brain aging, causing cognitive impairment equivalent to twenty years of natural aging. About it UNN writes with reference to BILD.

Details

A recent study by British scientists has shown that Covid-19 infection can cause significant changes in brain function. Researchers from the University of Liverpool and King's College London found that some people who have had the disease experience cognitive impairment similar to so-called "brain fog".

Following hospitalization with Covid-19, many people report persistent cognitive symptoms. However, it was unclear whether there is objective evidence of cognitive impairment, and if so, whether there is biological evidence of brain damage. Most importantly, whether patients recover over time - Researcher Greta Wood said.

The study involved 351 patients hospitalized with Covid-19. Twelve to 18 months after the disease, their cognitive abilities were significantly lower than those who did not have the coronavirus. The patients were found to have markers of brain damage in their blood, as well as a decrease in the volume of the front part of the cerebral cortex, which is responsible for important functions.

One of the most alarming findings was that cognitive impairment in the patients corresponded to the level of natural brain aging by twenty years. Moreover, such changes were observed both in those who had neurological complications and in those who did not. This indicates that Covid-19 itself can impair cognitive functions even without obvious neurological symptoms.

The researchers emphasize that the work focused on patients treated as inpatients, so the results may not automatically apply to everyone who has had coronavirus. However, they note that the study raises serious concerns about the long-term effects of the infection on the brain.

Recall

In Ukraine, compared to August, in September the incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 57%. The outbreak caused by the FLiRT subvariant has passed.

New study reinforces theory Covid emerged at Chinese market - AFP