Covid-19 may cause brain aging to accelerate by 20 years - study finds

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 18840 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91338 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159618 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133867 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140805 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137943 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178555 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169828 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104682 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138518 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138119 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 79582 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106271 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108445 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159618 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169827 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197277 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186338 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138119 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138518 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145256 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136747 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153747 views
Covid-19 may cause brain aging to accelerate by 20 years - study finds

Covid-19 may cause brain aging to accelerate by 20 years - study finds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15955 views

British scientists have found that COVID-19 can cause cognitive impairment equivalent to 20 years of natural brain aging. The study found markers of brain damage and reduced cortical volume in patients.

A study by British scientists has shown that Covid-19 can significantly accelerate brain aging, causing cognitive impairment equivalent to twenty years of natural aging. About it UNN writes with reference to BILD.

Details

A recent study by British scientists has shown that Covid-19 infection can cause significant changes in brain function. Researchers from the University of Liverpool and King's College London found that some people who have had the disease experience cognitive impairment similar to so-called "brain fog".

Following hospitalization with Covid-19, many people report persistent cognitive symptoms. However, it was unclear whether there is objective evidence of cognitive impairment, and if so, whether there is biological evidence of brain damage. Most importantly, whether patients recover over time

- Researcher Greta Wood said. 

The study involved 351 patients hospitalized with Covid-19. Twelve to 18 months after the disease, their cognitive abilities were significantly lower than those who did not have the coronavirus. The patients were found to have markers of brain damage in their blood, as well as a decrease in the volume of the front part of the cerebral cortex, which is responsible for important functions.

One of the most alarming findings was that cognitive impairment in the patients corresponded to the level of natural brain aging by twenty years. Moreover, such changes were observed both in those who had neurological complications and in those who did not. This indicates that Covid-19 itself can impair cognitive functions even without obvious neurological symptoms.

The researchers emphasize that the work focused on patients treated as inpatients, so the results may not automatically apply to everyone who has had coronavirus. However, they note that the study raises serious concerns about the long-term effects of the infection on the brain.

Recall

In Ukraine, compared to August, in September the incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 57%. The outbreak caused by the FLiRT subvariant has passed. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

COVID-19Health
ukraineUkraine

