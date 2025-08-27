COVID-19 causes more deaths with fewer sick people than the flu - Ministry of Health

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
12:47 PM • 18265 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 16883 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 5280 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 17439 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 18535 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 25892 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 66286 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 64224 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 108295 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 77123 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.5m/s
37%
751mm
Popular news
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machineAugust 27, 05:54 AM • 39462 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 37416 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 45935 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 22618 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 21290 views
Publications
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 18263 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 66286 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 81025 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 77897 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 158151 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Alaska
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 11137 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 21414 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 22752 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 46184 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 29686 views
Actual
Facebook
Oil
COVID-19
SpaceX Starship
Financial Times

COVID-19 causes more deaths with fewer sick people than the flu - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Last year, mortality from COVID-19 and the flu was almost the same. However, COVID-19 has a higher fatality rate with fewer people infected.

COVID-19 causes more deaths with fewer sick people than the flu - Ministry of Health

Last year in Ukraine, the number of deaths from influenza and COVID-19 was almost equal. However, the number of people who fell ill with influenza and other acute respiratory viral infections was many times higher. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin in an interview in the "Ye Rozmova" program, reports UNN.

Details

Kuzin commented on what will be more dangerous this autumn – influenza or COVID-19.

If we look at the statistics, then according to the results of last year, the number of deaths from influenza and COVID-19 was almost equal. But the number of people who fell ill with influenza and other acute respiratory viral infections was many times higher. That is, COVID-19 gives a larger number of deaths with a smaller number of sick people. The mortality rate is slightly higher in relation to the total sum of respiratory infections

- said Kuzin.

Are epidemics of severe diseases threatening Ukraine - the Ministry of Health's answer27.08.25, 17:03 • 536 views

Addition

Kuzin reported that an increase in COVID-19 incidence is expected in Ukraine in late September - early October. It is unlikely that this will lead to any local anti-epidemic or restrictive measures.

In Ukraine, the number of coronavirus patients increased, but the incidence is three times lower than in August last year.

Anna Murashko

COVID-19Health
Ukraine