COVID-19 causes more deaths with fewer sick people than the flu - Ministry of Health

Last year in Ukraine, the number of deaths from influenza and COVID-19 was almost equal. However, the number of people who fell ill with influenza and other acute respiratory viral infections was many times higher. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin in an interview in the "Ye Rozmova" program, reports UNN.

Kuzin commented on what will be more dangerous this autumn – influenza or COVID-19.

If we look at the statistics, then according to the results of last year, the number of deaths from influenza and COVID-19 was almost equal. But the number of people who fell ill with influenza and other acute respiratory viral infections was many times higher. That is, COVID-19 gives a larger number of deaths with a smaller number of sick people. The mortality rate is slightly higher in relation to the total sum of respiratory infections - said Kuzin.

Kuzin reported that an increase in COVID-19 incidence is expected in Ukraine in late September - early October. It is unlikely that this will lead to any local anti-epidemic or restrictive measures.

In Ukraine, the number of coronavirus patients increased, but the incidence is three times lower than in August last year.