COVID-19 appears to cause blood vessel aging, but in women – study

03:44 AM • 10335 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 28684 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 48242 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 91244 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 139872 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 89492 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 86771 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67828 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55430 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248687 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing madePhotoAugust 17, 11:48 PM • 10557 views
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 8228 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 11683 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hit02:08 AM • 15005 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhoto04:09 AM • 14247 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 91232 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 381176 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 330779 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 333741 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 339948 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 33183 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 28377 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 63955 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 52769 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 120490 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social

COVID-19 appears to cause blood vessel aging, but in women – study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The study found that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with increased arterial stiffness in women, especially in severe cases of the disease. This effect was not observed in men, which may explain the prolonged course of COVID-19 in women.

COVID-19 appears to cause blood vessel aging, but in women – study

COVID-19 appears to accelerate the aging of blood vessels, but possibly only in women, reports New Scientist, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, this infection was linked to cardiovascular complications, such as heart disease, but the mechanism of this effect is not fully understood. To learn more, Rosa Maria Bruno from Paris Cité University in France and her colleagues recruited 2,390 people, with an average age of 50, from 16 countries, including the UK and USA, between September 2020 and February 2022.

Some of them tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or had antibodies to it, despite not being vaccinated, which is a sign of infection. Others tested negative for the virus and showed no signs of previous infection.

The condition of the arteries was assessed by measuring the pulse wave velocity between the carotid artery in the neck and the femoral arteries in the legs. This is an indicator of arterial stiffness, which naturally increases with age, and less flexible arteries increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The researchers found that in women participating in the study, known SARS-CoV-2 infection was associated with increased arterial stiffness. This trend appeared to increase with the severity of the infection. For example, in women hospitalized with COVID-19, vascular age was approximately five years older than in uninfected individuals, and in those admitted to the intensive care unit, it reached 7.5 years.

The researchers accounted for other factors that can affect arterial stiffness, such as smoking and obesity.

However, none of these effects were observed in men. Previous studies show that women react more strongly to infections than men and have more difficulty controlling their immune response, which can lead to destructive inflammation. Bruno says she expected to see some difference between the sexes, but not such a significant one.

The study results may also shed light on long COVID, which appears to be most common in women. After six months of follow-up, arterial stiffness in women improved slightly but remained particularly high in those with long-term COVID-19 complications. "We have shown that there is something measurable in the blood vessels that corresponds to the symptoms of patients with long COVID," says Bruno.

It is possible that some of the uninfected groups were unaware of it and had a mild form of the infection, which affected the reliability of the results.

Nevertheless, Vassilios Vassiliou from the University of East Anglia in the UK believes the study is robust and can help identify people with long COVID. "This study is the first large international multicenter study to demonstrate the association of COVID-19 with accelerated vascular aging," he says. "The results obtained can contribute to a better understanding of the mechanisms of post-COVID syndrome development, potentially paving the way for targeted pharmacological interventions."

New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?12.08.25, 14:50 • 159122 views

Julia Shramko

COVID-19Health
COVID-19
France
United Kingdom
United States