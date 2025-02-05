Court releases MP Bondariev on personal recognizance

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court has imposed a personal commitment as a measure of restraint on MP Konstantin Bondarev. He is suspected of organizing illegal cross-border smuggling under the guise of "drivers" of his friends. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

"The court chose a preventive measure for MP Bondarev in the form of a personal commitment," the statement said.

The court dismissed the prosecutor's request for a 60-day detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 100 million.

At the beginning of the hearing, the court adjourned, as requested by the lawyers, to familiarize themselves with the documents of the prosecution.

Before the break, prosecutor Oleksandr Hanilov reported that the MP was in possession of weapons seized during the search.

Bondarev told the media that it was given to him at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and he has the document.

The MP denies that he helped his friends cross the border after the full-scale invasion began.

Addendum

The State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to the current MP Kostiantyn Bondariev, who organized the illegal cross-border transportation of his acquaintances.