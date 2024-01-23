Court leaves businessman Mazepa in custody, but reduces bail to UAH 21 million

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has left businessman Igor Mazepa in custody , but reduced his bail from over UAH 349 million to UAH 21 million. This was reported to UNN by Mazepa's lawyer Oleksiy Nosov.

Nosov said that the court left Mazepa in custody and reduced the amount of bail from UAH 349 million 700 thousand to UAH 21 million.

Addendum

The court placed businessman Igor Mazepa under arrest and set bail at UAH 349 million.

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa , was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

All four defendants in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv HPP, including the brother of businessman Igor Mazepa, have been granted pre-trial restraint. Mazepa's brother, Yuriy, was taken into custody with the possibility of bail of about UAH 45 million.