Court extends Dubinsky's detention

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of MP Oleksandr Dubinsky until April 8, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"The motion is to grant the request and extend the term of the preventive measure in the form of detention for Dubinsky until April 8, 2024," the judge said.

In November 2023, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv sent MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi to custody.

MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was served with suspicion of high treason.

On November 10, UNN reported that SBI officers had completed an investigation into a Ukrainian MP suspected of official forgery for traveling abroad. As UNN learned from sources in law enforcement agencies, this is MP Oleksandr Dubinsky.

On November 3, Dubinsky was notified of a new suspicion. It is a suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the border.

On November 6, Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court placed MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi under round-the-clock house arrest, suspected of smuggling people across the border.

As UNN previously reported , the prosecution requested that the court impose a measure of restraint on MP Dubinsky in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.