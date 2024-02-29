Countries of Southeast Europe to take part in the Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30432 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 112236 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71361 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 277142 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235520 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191861 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231187 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251593 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157594 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372144 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 46449 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 112247 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 277158 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235531 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20489 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28570 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70224 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 77338 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Countries of Southeast Europe to take part in the Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56879 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that all countries of Southeast Europe will participate in the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Countries of Southeast Europe to take part in the Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

All countries of Southeast Europe will take part in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. This was stated in an evening address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, he managed to hold the second summit in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format, where he met with representatives of Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia.

It's not appropriate to disclose all the details now, but I can say that we have achieved exactly what we hoped for. In addition, all the participants of the summit, all the countries of Southeast Europe, will take part in the Global Peace Summit, the first summit on the Peace Formula at the level of leaders. It is scheduled to take place in Switzerland. And we already see opportunities for a broad representation of countries around the world

- Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his visits to the Balkan countries resulted in new defense agreements, new aid packages, and joint production agreements with partners.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Montenegro
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Switzerland
North Macedonia
Serbia
Croatia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02