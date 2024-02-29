Countries of Southeast Europe to take part in the Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

All countries of Southeast Europe will take part in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. This was stated in an evening address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, he managed to hold the second summit in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format, where he met with representatives of Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia.

It's not appropriate to disclose all the details now, but I can say that we have achieved exactly what we hoped for. In addition, all the participants of the summit, all the countries of Southeast Europe, will take part in the Global Peace Summit, the first summit on the Peace Formula at the level of leaders. It is scheduled to take place in Switzerland. And we already see opportunities for a broad representation of countries around the world - Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his visits to the Balkan countries resulted in new defense agreements, new aid packages, and joint production agreements with partners.