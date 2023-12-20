"Cotton" in occupied Donetsk: what is known

"Cotton" in occupied Donetsk. There is probably an "arrival" in the Kyiv district, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel "Typical Donetsk".

According to the Telegram channel, a trolleybus depot on Shchorsa Street allegedly came under fire.

"According to preliminary data, there are damaged and completely destroyed trolleybuses. The contact network and the control room building were also damaged," the statement said.

A series of explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol