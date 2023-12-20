A series of explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol, UNN reports, citing Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

"Mariupol. Loudly. We will find out. Details later. Good evening," Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

According to an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, a series of explosions occurred in the city.

"Kalmius district. The sinter plant has already destroyed part of the occupiers' deployment. Ambassador. Myrnyi is taking the baton with light music to the excellent acoustic accompaniment of Cotton. And rockets are flying merrily over Kamenskoye village," he summarized.