"Cotton" in Belgorod: Russian media report one dead and 14 wounded

At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured in the Russian city of Belgorod as a result of shelling, UNN reports citing the Astra Telegram channel.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, twelve RM-70 Vampire rockets were allegedly fired at Belgorod.

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and the Armed Forces did not comment on this statement.

