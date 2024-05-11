"Cotton" in Belgorod: cars burning, shopping centers damaged

Russian telegram channels report shelling of Belgorod, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Belgorod region announced that a missile alert was sounding in the region.

According to Russian telegram channels, cars in the yard of a building on Yunosti Boulevard caught fire as a result of the strike. Damage was also reported to the Gulliver and CityMall shopping centers and a sports complex.

There is no information about possible victims yet.