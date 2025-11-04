Côte d'Ivoire's Constitutional Council confirms Ouattara's victory in presidential elections

The Constitutional Council of Côte d'Ivoire has confirmed the results of the presidential elections, in which Alassane Ouattara won for the fourth consecutive time. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Recall

Alassane Ouattara, the incumbent president of Côte d'Ivoire, secured a landslide victory in the elections, receiving 89.8% of the votes and ensuring himself a fourth presidential term, which could extend his time in power to 20 years. The voting took place without the participation of the main opposition candidates.