Space "smiley" in the night sky: a rare astronomical composition will appear over Ukraine and Europe

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
01:52 AM • 4726 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 15285 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 28255 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 24010 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 21857 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18403 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 18105 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 35102 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16096 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16546 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
90%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian court recognized that 20 people died during the attack on the cruiser "Moskva"PhotoJanuary 22, 07:40 PM • 3378 views
Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the KremlinVideoJanuary 22, 08:39 PM • 5080 views
Zelenskyy returns from Davos with agreements on new air defense packageVideoJanuary 22, 08:50 PM • 2854 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on UkraineJanuary 22, 09:21 PM • 8518 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hours12:19 AM • 3162 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 17816 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 22642 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 35102 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 27591 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 81482 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 9668 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 28017 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 24538 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 33402 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 68251 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Space "smiley" in the night sky: a rare astronomical composition will appear over Ukraine and Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

On January 23, residents of European countries, including Ukraine, will be able to observe an unusual phenomenon in the sky when the moon, together with the planets, will create a "smiley face."

Space "smiley" in the night sky: a rare astronomical composition will appear over Ukraine and Europe

Residents of Ukraine and neighboring European countries are preparing to observe a unique parade of celestial bodies, which will visually resemble a giant smile in the sky. On January 23, the Moon, along with Saturn and Neptune, will align in a specific formation, creating a rare optical effect of a cosmic "smiley face." This was reported by UNN.

Details

To see the unusual phenomenon, astronomers advise starting observations immediately after sunset, looking to the southwest. The role of the wide "smile" will be played by the thin crescent Moon in its waxing phase, and the "eyes" will be two planets of the Solar System. However, the duration of the phenomenon will be limited, as the objects will quickly disappear below the horizon.

Features of observing Saturn and Neptune

The Moon and Saturn will be easily visible to the naked eye – Saturn will appear as a bright, stationary yellowish dot above the lunar crescent.

Mysterious "iron rod" in space: scientists found a clue about Earth's future18.01.26, 03:10 • 4861 view

However, a full view of the "smiley face" will require optical equipment. Neptune, acting as the second "eye," is too dim for human vision due to its great distance from Earth, so binoculars or a telescope are essential for its detection.

Best viewing conditions

Astronomers emphasize that the success of observations will depend on atmospheric transparency and the absence of clouds. Since the celestial bodies will be low above the horizon, it is best to choose open areas outside cities, where tall buildings and artificial lighting will not obstruct the view. The next time a similar configuration of planets and the Moon occurs will be in several years.

Northern Lights illuminated the sky in Ukraine and worldwide amid a powerful solar storm20.01.26, 10:18 • 3549 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Europe
Ukraine