Space "smiley" in the night sky: a rare astronomical composition will appear over Ukraine and Europe

Residents of Ukraine and neighboring European countries are preparing to observe a unique parade of celestial bodies, which will visually resemble a giant smile in the sky. On January 23, the Moon, along with Saturn and Neptune, will align in a specific formation, creating a rare optical effect of a cosmic "smiley face." This was reported by UNN.

Details

To see the unusual phenomenon, astronomers advise starting observations immediately after sunset, looking to the southwest. The role of the wide "smile" will be played by the thin crescent Moon in its waxing phase, and the "eyes" will be two planets of the Solar System. However, the duration of the phenomenon will be limited, as the objects will quickly disappear below the horizon.

Features of observing Saturn and Neptune

The Moon and Saturn will be easily visible to the naked eye – Saturn will appear as a bright, stationary yellowish dot above the lunar crescent.

However, a full view of the "smiley face" will require optical equipment. Neptune, acting as the second "eye," is too dim for human vision due to its great distance from Earth, so binoculars or a telescope are essential for its detection.

Best viewing conditions

Astronomers emphasize that the success of observations will depend on atmospheric transparency and the absence of clouds. Since the celestial bodies will be low above the horizon, it is best to choose open areas outside cities, where tall buildings and artificial lighting will not obstruct the view. The next time a similar configuration of planets and the Moon occurs will be in several years.

