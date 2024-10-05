Cosmetologist in Kharkiv suspected of negligently killing a client

A Kharkiv cosmetologist is suspected of negligently killing a client, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

"A 33-year-old woman has been served a notice of suspicion of murder committed through negligence (Part 1 of Article 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on March 16, 2024, the client came to the salon in Kharkiv for a cosmetic surgical procedure performed with the use of local anesthesia.

"The beautician did not determine the body weight and did not calculate the dose of anesthetic, and started the procedure without any special laboratory tests and allergy tests. In addition, it was established that the defendant did not have a completed medical education and a permit to perform anesthesia," the statement said.

It is noted that the suspect injected the client with about 20 injections in a short period of time, which exceeded the recommended concentration of the drug in the solution by at least 15 times.

"During the administration of local anesthesia, the client began to complain to the beautician about her deteriorating health. However, the defendant did not pay attention to this, continued to administer the anesthetic and left the room for about 10-15 minutes. The client was screaming, choking, hallucinating, and having convulsions. Only after the patient lost consciousness did they start administering anti-allergic drugs to her," the prosecutor's office said.

Only later, as indicated, an ambulance was called for the client. "The victim died on the way to the hospital. According to the conclusion of the commission forensic medical examination, the cause of her death was acute poisoning with an anesthetic drug," the statement said.