Cosmetologist in Kharkiv suspected of negligently killing a client

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 17981 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91041 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159546 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133832 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140779 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137930 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178516 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111948 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169797 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104682 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138465 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138064 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 79386 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106238 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108417 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159556 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169803 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197259 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186320 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138064 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138465 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136724 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153724 views
Cosmetologist in Kharkiv suspected of negligently killing a client

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18758 views

A 33-year-old cosmetologist with no medical education is suspected of killing a client by administering anesthesia incorrectly. The woman exceeded the dose of the drug by 15 times, which led to the patient's death.

A Kharkiv cosmetologist is suspected of negligently killing a client, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

"A 33-year-old woman has been served a notice of suspicion of murder committed through negligence (Part 1 of Article 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on March 16, 2024, the client came to the salon in Kharkiv for a cosmetic surgical procedure performed with the use of local anesthesia.

"The beautician did not determine the body weight and did not calculate the dose of anesthetic, and started the procedure without any special laboratory tests and allergy tests. In addition, it was established that the defendant did not have a completed medical education and a permit to perform anesthesia," the statement said.

It is noted that the suspect injected the client with about 20 injections in a short period of time, which exceeded the recommended concentration of the drug in the solution by at least 15 times.

"During the administration of local anesthesia, the client began to complain to the beautician about her deteriorating health. However, the defendant did not pay attention to this, continued to administer the anesthetic and left the room for about 10-15 minutes. The client was screaming, choking, hallucinating, and having convulsions. Only after the patient lost consciousness did they start administering anti-allergic drugs to her," the prosecutor's office said.

Only later, as indicated, an ambulance was called for the client. "The victim died on the way to the hospital. According to the conclusion of the commission forensic medical examination, the cause of her death was acute poisoning with an anesthetic drug," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthCrimes and emergencies

