Correcting enemy strikes: construction worker detained in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers exposed a 33-year-old construction worker who worked for the FB site. He was transmitting information about the location of Ukrainian troops and the consequences of rocket attacks on the city.
The Security Service detained another FSB agent in Kharkiv. He was a 33-year-old construction worker who was correcting Russian strikes on Ukrainian troops defending the city. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.
Details
According to the SBU, the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the regional center and adjacent territories were under the threat of fire.
In order to guide Russian missiles "bypassing" air defense, the agent tried to identify and pass on to the occupiers the locations of anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In order to establish the coordinates of military facilities, the traitor walked around the area and secretly recorded the location of potential targets. He sent the information he received via messenger to his Russian handler in the form of photo and video files with a detailed description.
Additionally, the attacker reportedly monitored the consequences of Russia's attacks on Kharkiv. To do this, he received the coordinates of possible "arrivals" from the FSB and then conducted further reconnaissance there.
SBU officers detained the agent while he was performing a new task from the FSB. At the scene, they seized his cell phone with evidence of his work for the enemy.
The agent was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
