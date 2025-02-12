Corpses have been dumped into the Thames River since the Bronze Age: what scientists have found out

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27019 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67966 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91766 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110684 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87743 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120766 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101808 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113157 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116796 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155659 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100444 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72114 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42252 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100928 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67168 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110682 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120763 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155657 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146116 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178367 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100928 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135036 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136944 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165090 views
Corpses have been dumped into the Thames River since the Bronze Age: what scientists have found out

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120744 views

Scientists have examined hundreds of human bones found in the Thames River, dating from 4000 BC to 1800 AD. Most of the remains date back to the Bronze and Iron Ages, which may indicate ritual practices or violent conflicts.

Hundreds of human bones have been recovered from the bottom of the Thames River in England over the past two centuries, and a new study of these skeletons suggests that most of them date back to the Bronze and Iron Ages. This is reported by Live Science, according to UNN.

Details

In a study published in the journal Antiquity, researchers detailed their analysis of radiocarbon dating of 30 skeletons found in the Thames to find out when and why the corpses ended up in the river.

Most people - including Londoners - were quite shocked to hear that hundreds of human bones had been found in the Thames River,

- said Nicola Arthur, lead author of the study, curator of the Natural History Museum in London.

According to her, skeletons “have been found quite regularly in the waters of northwestern Europe, but the Thames human bones represent a unique large accumulation.

Researchers have been studying skeletons from the Thames since the 19th century. One of the early theories was that the corpses were deposited there after a battle between the Celts and the Romans. But in the late 20th century, experts suggested that most of the bodies were found as a result of the erosion of burials on the riverbank and drowning of victims. Arthur noted:

“The main question for these human bones is how they ended up in the river.

It is noted that its first step was to obtain dozens of radiocarbon dates to better understand when the bodies were there. When the researchers combined their 30 new radiocarbon dates with 31 previous dates, they found that the bodies from the Thames were found between 4000 BC and 1800 AD - a span of nearly 6000 years. But most of them date back to the Bronze Age (2300 - 800 BC) and Iron Age (800 BC - 43 AD), and were found in the upper reaches of the river.

Now we can say with certainty that these are not just bones that gradually accumulated in the river over time. Something important really happened in the Bronze and Iron Ages,

- Arthur said.

It is noted that the exact reason for placing the bodies in the Thames is unclear, but scientists suspect that it was part of a wider trend in northwest Europe where prehistoric people deliberately placed ritually important remains in waterways. Bioarchaeologist Chris Knüsel, from the University of Bordeaux in France, explained:

“This study has advanced the argument, but the funerary origin of these remains has yet to be fully explored and demonstrated.

The scientist said that the evidence may point to another reason why the human remains ended up in the Thames: fierce clashes caused by fighting over this important river.

Violence is a particularly common theme in later prehistoric human remains from aquatic sites. We found patterns of skeletal trauma on the bones of human remains from the Thames,

- said Arthur.

It is important that the analysis of bone injuries is the goal of future research.

“Exploring how the remains of the Thames man might fit into these practices is one of the next exciting steps in the project,” Arthur added.

For reference

A hoard of 1,368 coins, most of them silver, was discovered in a pot in Worcestershire, a county in England. It was buried around 55 AD, when the Roman Empire under Emperor Nero was fighting for control of England.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCultureNews of the World
anhliiaEngland
franceFrance
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising