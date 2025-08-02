$41.710.00
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 45128 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 155633 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 141982 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 84315 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 89490 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 161469 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 73026 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 157173 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153514 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Corner sofa from the manufacturer INTERIA - upholstered furniture with original style

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Modern corner sofas from INTERIA offer dozens of options for saving space and complementing the interior. The choice of sofa depends on its purpose, frame, filling, dimensions, and upholstery.

Corner sofa from the manufacturer INTERIA - upholstered furniture with original style

Modern corner sofas are a popular option for upholstered furniture when you need to save space and fill an empty corner. Such a model is available in dozens of variations from the manufacturer INTERIA, and by using the appropriate catalog, it is possible to find your ideal option for such furniture, reports UNN.

Details

The sofa is the main attribute on holidays and an excellent addition to the interior and decor in general. When there is an opportunity to buy a corner sofa from the manufacturer, it is important to consider the upholstery, its color, the unfolding mechanism, additional functions and possibilities. Another main feature is the presence of a storage box for linen, which is relevant for small apartments and houses where every square meter is valued.

Rules for choosing a sofa

First of all, you need to determine the purpose of the purchase – an element of decor, a functional element of the interior, a base for rest or night sleep. Based on this, the unfolding mechanism, dimensions and even the type of fabric are selected. Additional selection parameters are determined as follows:

  • sofa frame. It can be made of natural wood, chipboard or a combination of these materials. Natural wood is very heavy and the sofa will be expensive. Chipboard is considered an affordable analogue and is often used in the production of budget models;
    • filling. The manufacturer offers a Bonnel spring block, slats or polyurethane foam. Each of the options has its own durability, strength and softness, so it is chosen depending on the tasks;
      • sleeping place dimensions. There can be repeating models from 115 to 145 cm, as well as double beds – from 150 to 200 cm;
        • upholstery. Natural leather, artificial leather or a huge selection of fabrics of various strengths, wear resistance and shades. Upholstery is chosen based on the set goals and objectives;
          • transformation mechanism. Eurobook, dolphin, roll-out or sedaflex. When unfolded, an ideally flat sleeping place is created.

            A large range of sofa models will allow you to find a decent solution taking into account your needs and tasks.

            Corner sofa configurations

            The presence of additional functional features or details will expand the possibilities of the sofa. Such upholstered furniture can be supplemented with pillows, a mini-bar, armrests of various modifications, including wooden, metal or removable options.

            There can be shelves in the central or side part, a pouf can be an addition to the central or side part, and a table can be used as an armrest. Some elements may not be in demand, there will be no special impact on the cost of the sofa.

            Lilia Podolyak

