Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Coriander is grown in 12 regions of Ukraine: who leads in production

Coriander is grown in 12 regions of Ukraine: who leads in production

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102185 views

In 2023, Mykolaiv region became the leader in coriander production in Ukraine with 3,000 hectares under crops, and the total area under coriander increased to 8,300 hectares, up 25% from 2020.

Last year, coriander was grown by farms in 12 regions. This was due to the desire of agricultural producers to diversify their business and the high demand for this crop abroad. Writes UNN with reference to Superagronom.

Details

According to the data, in 2023, the area under coriander in Ukraine increased to 8.3 thou hectares, which is 25% more than in 2020 (6.6 thou hectares). In 2020, Kirovohrad region had the largest area under coriander (2-2.5 thou hectares), and in 2023, Mykolaiv region became the leader with 3.1 thou hectares. The smallest areas under coriander this year were observed in Zaporizhzhya region.

  • Odesa region - 1.8 thousand hectares;
  • Poltava region - 1.8 thousand hectares;
  • Kharkiv region - 0.9 thousand hectares;
  • Kirovohrad region - 0.3 thousand hectares;
  • Sumy region - 0.2 thousand hectares; Zaporizhzhia region - 0.1 thousand hectares.

Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions had the highest coriander yields (12 c/ha and more), while Poltava region had the lowest (8.6 c/ha). The total harvest of coriander that year amounted to 86.1 thousand tons with a yield of 10.3 c/ha. Coriander is a leader among essential oil crops in Ukraine, which is one of the leading exporters of this crop. Its main markets are India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Germany.

Recall

According to the forecasts of the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, in 2024 Ukrainian farmers will continue to build vegetable storage facilities and increase capacity to about 40 thousand tons.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising