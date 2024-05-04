Coriander is grown in 12 regions of Ukraine: who leads in production

Last year, coriander was grown by farms in 12 regions. This was due to the desire of agricultural producers to diversify their business and the high demand for this crop abroad. Writes UNN with reference to Superagronom.

According to the data, in 2023, the area under coriander in Ukraine increased to 8.3 thou hectares, which is 25% more than in 2020 (6.6 thou hectares). In 2020, Kirovohrad region had the largest area under coriander (2-2.5 thou hectares), and in 2023, Mykolaiv region became the leader with 3.1 thou hectares. The smallest areas under coriander this year were observed in Zaporizhzhya region.

Odesa region - 1.8 thousand hectares;

Poltava region - 1.8 thousand hectares;

Kharkiv region - 0.9 thousand hectares;

Kirovohrad region - 0.3 thousand hectares;

Sumy region - 0.2 thousand hectares; Zaporizhzhia region - 0.1 thousand hectares.

Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions had the highest coriander yields (12 c/ha and more), while Poltava region had the lowest (8.6 c/ha). The total harvest of coriander that year amounted to 86.1 thousand tons with a yield of 10.3 c/ha. Coriander is a leader among essential oil crops in Ukraine, which is one of the leading exporters of this crop. Its main markets are India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Germany.

According to the forecasts of the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, in 2024 Ukrainian farmers will continue to build vegetable storage facilities and increase capacity to about 40 thousand tons.