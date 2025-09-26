Cooling in Ukraine will only intensify: weather forecast for September 26

Today, September 26, partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Before the weekend, on September 26, the temperature in Ukraine will drop further.

In most regions, +13°...+17° is expected, and only in Zakarpattia, as well as in the south, it will be up to +18°...19°. Thanks to the anticyclone, no precipitation is expected, only slight cloudiness.

The wind is mostly north-easterly, 5-10 m/s.

On Friday, September 26, partly cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv, with no precipitation. The wind is north-easterly, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature in the region during the day will be 12-17° Celsius, in the capital about 15° Celsius.

