Cool, humid air from the north: weather forecasters give forecast for May 14

On Wednesday, May 14, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on May 14, the territory of Ukraine will be in the field of weakly reduced pressure, which will undergo slight fluctuations.

Cool, humid air from the northern directions will still dominate in the airspace above us, which during the day, when heated, will cause an increase in cloudiness and light rain. - the message says.

Meteorologists predict light rain, wind mostly westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 2-7°C, during the day 12-17°C, in the highlands of the Carpathians 5-10°C.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, light rain is possible during the day. Temperature 15-17°.

