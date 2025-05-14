Cool, humid air from the north: weather forecasters give forecast for May 14

$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 3464 views

04:00 AM • 20129 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 19015 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 74235 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 67134 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 84917 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 81708 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 165505 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73176 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 166657 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Tags
Authors
Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

May 13, 07:41 PM • 19323 views

The court banned the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border

May 13, 08:07 PM • 9008 views

The "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" checkpoint on the Polish border has been unblocked - State Customs Service

May 13, 08:31 PM • 7878 views

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 15540 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 13829 views
Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 68873 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 30220 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 90852 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 90252 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 91100 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 91072 views
Cool, humid air from the north: weather forecasters give forecast for May 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

On May 14, variable cloudiness and light rain are expected in Ukraine. The temperature during the day will fluctuate from 12° to 17° Celsius.

Cool, humid air from the north: weather forecasters give forecast for May 14

On Wednesday, May 14, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on May 14, the territory of Ukraine will be in the field of weakly reduced pressure, which will undergo slight fluctuations.

Cool, humid air from the northern directions will still dominate in the airspace above us, which during the day, when heated, will cause an increase in cloudiness and light rain.

- the message says.

Meteorologists predict light rain, wind mostly westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 2-7°C, during the day 12-17°C, in the highlands of the Carpathians 5-10°C.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, light rain is possible during the day. Temperature 15-17°.

World Topiary Day and Day of Remembrance of Ukrainians who saved Jews during the Second World War: what else is celebrated on May 1414.05.25, 06:15 • 1420 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
