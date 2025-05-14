World Topiary Day and Day of Remembrance of Ukrainians who saved Jews during the Second World War: what else is celebrated on May 14

Today, May 14, the world celebrates Topiary Day, and Ukraine honors the memory of its citizens who risked their lives to save Jews from Nazi brutality during the Second World War, writes UNN.

Day of Remembrance of Ukrainians who rescued Jews during the Second World War

In Ukraine, it is celebrated annually on May 14 and is dedicated to the heroic deeds of people who, during the Holocaust, were not afraid to resist Nazi brutality and saved thousands of lives.

The date was chosen not by chance - it was on this day in 1948 that the independence of Israel was proclaimed. And on February 2, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a decision to establish a commemorative date dedicated to Ukrainians who rescued Jews during the Second World War.

As a result of the genocide organized by the Nazi regime, about six million Jews were exterminated in Europe. In particular, approximately 1.5 million Jewish citizens died in Ukraine.

The Israeli Holocaust Memorial Center "Yad Vashem" recognized 2,659 Ukrainians as Righteous Among the Nations - this honorary title is awarded to non-Jews who rescued Jews, risking their own lives.

Today, Ukraine ranks fourth in the world in terms of the number of Righteous Among the Nations - after Poland, the Netherlands and France. In many cities of the country, streets are named in honor of rescuers, monuments are erected, and their feat is taught in school programs and mentioned during commemorative events.

International Chihuahua Day

May 14 celebrates a special holiday dedicated to one of the smallest dog breeds - the Chihuahua. This day is a great opportunity for owners and fans of these miniature pets around the world to show their love and care.

According to the American Kennel Club, the Chihuahua ranks 34th in the ranking of the most popular breeds.

And although they have long been inhabitants of human dwellings, their origin dates back to the times of ancient civilizations of Mexico. The ancestors of the Chihuahua played an important role in the religious rites and culture of the local peoples.

Despite their modest size, these dogs are distinguished by a bright character, insightful look and special emotional attachment to their owners.

Pets in Kyiv can now be registered at the ASC: how it works

Day of the Holy Martyr Isidore

One of the most revered saints of early Christianity was a native of the ancient city of Alexandria in Egypt, and his life became an example of unwavering loyalty to Christ in times of brutal persecution.

Isidore was a soldier in the Roman army during the reign of Emperor Decius, known for his particular cruelty to Christians in the 3rd century. Despite the dominance of paganism in Roman military circles, Isidore openly professed himself a Christian, not hiding his faith even under the threat of death.

When the military leader Navkratiy - a convinced pagan - learned about this, he ordered Isidore to offer sacrifice to the Roman gods. The soldier resolutely refused, declaring that he worships only Christ. For this, he was subjected to brutal torture: beaten, tortured, and then his tongue was torn out, hoping to break his spirit. But, according to legend, even without a tongue, Isidore continued to pray - a miraculous manifestation of God's power.

Eventually, the saint was executed by beheading. His body was left without burial, but two pious Christians - Amonius and Myron - at the risk of their own lives collected the relics of the martyr and buried them with dignity.

World Topiary Day

This day is dedicated to the art of topiary - a special technique of pruning and shaping plants into decorative figures: animals, geometric objects or even human sculptures. It is celebrated annually on May 14, and the event was initiated by the gardens of Levens Hall and Gardens.

This holiday is a great opportunity for gardeners, landscape designers and connoisseurs of green art to demonstrate their skills, share experiences and inspire others. Exhibitions of topiary works are held all over the world on this day, tours and master classes are held in gardens, parks and botanical spaces.

However, World Topiary Day is not only about decoration and creativity. It is also a celebration of the importance of gardening, nature and harmony in human life.

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

Day of the "Dance of the Little Ducklings"

Many people mistakenly believe that the popular song "Dance of the Little Ducklings" is of Austrian or French origin. In fact, its author is Swiss accordionist Thomas Werner, who in 1963 created a fun, incendiary melody while playing in local beer pubs.

The idea for the dance arose spontaneously: while performing the composition in one of the restaurants, Werner noticed how visitors began to dance involuntarily. This inspired him to come up with characteristic "duck" movements, which quickly became the hallmark of the dance.

Today, this joking melody is known all over the world and has its own holiday - the Day of the Dance of the Little Ducklings, which is celebrated annually on May 14. Although the song is considered a children's song, it is an unchanging element of entertainment at numerous beer festivals - regardless of the country or context.

The US is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and aluminum cans - media